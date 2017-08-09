Coen Brothers Bringing THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS to Netflix

The long revered writing and directing duo of Joel and Ethan Coen are plying their trade for a new western anthology series, The Ballad of Buster Scraggs, created for Netflix to stream globally next year. Tim Blake Nelson, one of their Oh Brother Where Art Thou? stars, will take the lead as the titular Buster Scraggs. You will find out more in the press release below.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a new Netflix original project to be written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, and produced by Annapurna Television, is coming in 2018 for Netflix members around the world.

The Western anthology will feature six tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter will feature a distinct story about the American West. The project will star Tim Blake Nelson as Buster, and many others.

Academy Award® winners Joel and Ethan Coen will write and direct the anthology, as well as serve as executive producers. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle from Annapurna Television will also serve as executive producers, along with longtime Coen Brothers collaborator Robert Graf. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is an Annapurna Television production and will premiere in 2018.

“We are streaming motherfuckers!,” said Joel Coen and Ethan Coen.

“The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists. We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix.