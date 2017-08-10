BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99: RLJE Films Acquires North American Rights Ahead of Fall Festival Run

With the world premiere of S. Craig Zahler's next film Brawl in Cell Block 99 just around the corner in Venice the annoucement came that the North American rights have been picked up by RLJE Films.

And they are not messing around as they plan to release the film in U.S. cinemas on October 6th. That leaves only three chances to catch the film on the festival cricuit: in Venice, Toronto and Austin. The parent company RLJ Entertainment usually does digital releases around the same time as their theatrical releases so hopefully they follow suit and do the same here.