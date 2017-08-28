ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: The First Look at Evangeline Lily as The Wasp

On the 100th anniversary of Jack Kirby's birthday we got our first look today at Evangeline Lily as The Wasp, a character Kirby co-created in 1963. The Wasp is all set to appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp, sequel to the surprise hit Ant-Man, a film no one wanted to succeed after a beloved geek friendly director left the production.

Lily tweeted the photo of herself in the costume this afternoon, "I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday".

Set after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” — in which Ant-Man revealed he could also turn into the towering Giant Man — “Ant-Man & The Wasp” will see the return of Janet Van Dyne, the long-lost wife of the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym, who fought alongside him as the Wasp back in the 1980s.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is due in cinemas on July 6th, 2018.