ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: The First Look at Evangeline Lily as The Wasp

On the 100th anniversary of Jack Kirby's birthday we got our first look today at Evangeline Lily as The Wasp, a character Kirby co-created in 1963. The Wasp is all set to appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp, sequel to the surprise hit Ant-Man, a film no one wanted to succeed after a beloved geek friendly director left the production.
Lily tweeted the photo of herself in the costume this afternoon, "I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday".
Set after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” — in which Ant-Man revealed he could also turn into the towering Giant Man — “Ant-Man & The Wasp” will see the return of Janet Van Dyne, the long-lost wife of the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym, who fought alongside him as the Wasp back in the 1980s.
Ant-Man and The Wasp is due in cinemas on July 6th, 2018.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.