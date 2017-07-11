WOLF WARRIOR 2: New Trailer Features All The 'Klak Klak, Bang, Boom, Kablooie' You Can Handle!

Fantasia Coverage All Interviews Movie Posters Indie Features Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
The Wolf Warrior is back, bigger and badder than ever, in this action-packed sequel to the 2015 blockbuster hit. With his career in tatters, China’s deadliest Special Forces operative has settled into a quiet life on the sea. But when he crosses paths with a sadistic band of mercenaries terrorizing innocent civilians, he must reaffirm his duty as a soldier and save the day once again. Fists (and bullets, tanks, missiles and much more) will fly in this adrenaline-fueled tour de force of bravura action filmmaking, all culminating into a climatic battle between the Wolf Warrior and the mercenary leader (Frank Grillo, Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War).