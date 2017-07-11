STRANGER THINGS 2: The Boys Ride Into Danger in New Poster, Premiere Date Announced

The second season of the Netflix hit Stranger Things is coming this October. October 27th to be exact so be sure to mark your calendars, book off that weekend and prepare to shut down all your social media channels lest your friends spoil any surprises that are to come.
With the announcement of the premiere date comes a new poster. Here we see our four plucky lads preparing to ride towards the great Lovecraftian style creature in the sky. Neat.
1953, date unknown - MKUltra comes to Hawkins and begins experimentation
1979 - Police Chief Jim Hopper returns to Hawkins
1983, November 6 - The vanishing of Will Byers
1983, November 8 - The vanishing of Barbara Holland
2016, July 15 - Part 1
2017, October 27 - Part 2
It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.