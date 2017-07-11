STRANGER THINGS 2: The Boys Ride Into Danger in New Poster, Premiere Date Announced

The second season of the Netflix hit Stranger Things is coming this October. October 27th to be exact so be sure to mark your calendars, book off that weekend and prepare to shut down all your social media channels lest your friends spoil any surprises that are to come.

With the announcement of the premiere date comes a new poster. Here we see our four plucky lads preparing to ride towards the great Lovecraftian style creature in the sky. Neat.