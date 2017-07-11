Fantasia Coverage Sci-Fi Cult Movies All News International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

STRANGER THINGS 2: The Boys Ride Into Danger in New Poster, Premiere Date Announced

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The second season of the Netflix hit Stranger Things is coming this October. October 27th to be exact so be sure to mark your calendars, book off that weekend and prepare to shut down all your social media channels lest your friends spoil any surprises that are to come. 
 
With the announcement of the premiere date comes a new poster. Here we see our four plucky lads preparing to ride towards the great Lovecraftian style creature in the sky. Neat. 
 
ST2_Main_860.jpg
 
1953, date unknown - MKUltra comes to Hawkins and begins experimentation
 
1979 - Police Chief Jim Hopper returns to Hawkins 
 
1983, November 6 - The vanishing of Will Byers
 
1983, November 8 - The vanishing of Barbara Holland
 
2016, July 15 - Part 1
 
2017, October 27 - Part 2
 
It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.
 
NetflixStranger Things

