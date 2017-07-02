Something Crunchy: episode 6 in a monthly short film series EXTRAVAGANZA!

As a self-taught filmmaker, I've always aspired to make the films I want to make, stories I want to tell, things that make me laugh, smile, cry, think... and that is what I set out to do in 2017. The concept is simple: write, shoot and edit a narrative short film every month of the year with little to no budget at all, and release them for free online.

Just "get out there and do it", stop procrastinating and make the best films I possibly can with enthusiastic, like-minded people - that's the idea and on Friday 30th of June, we hit a little milestone, releasing the 6th film of the year. And hopefully we hit the halfway point on a high as I consider the film to be my best work yet (and for a whopping 20$ budget). You can watch "Something Crunchy", a short thriller, right here: https://youtu.be/VnXQn8l1b70

All the other films are also available via this playlist: http://bit.ly/2qNAPD1

They range from bleak looks at the future to fun ensemble comedies, with sci-fi twists here and there. These different genres are part of why the project is so interesting to me. Always keeping it fresh makes the sleepless nights to get the films out on time that much more fun, and the first half of the year has been an absolute blast.

I believe these films are worth your time, as they represent not only strong ambition and passion, but also the determination of everyone involved and I firmly believe it's an interesting, cinematic concept in today's Internet video content landscape.

Happy viewing!

Fred Cavender