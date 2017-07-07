Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Indie Interviews Weird News Hollywood Reviews All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
So They're Rebooting The Grudge....

via AICN via Deadline

You'd think with the lack of success (I think) from the recent "Rings" film that bringing back J-horror isn't the best timing. Juon 2 will always be one of my favorite mind f*ck horror movies and the pale ghosts always still creep me out.

So what do you think?...

Can director Nicolas Pesce (The Eyes of My Mother) along with Ghost House Pictures bring life back into this series or should Hollywood really just give up the ghost?

 

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Go to hell Hollywood.

  • roberthekilled

    No.

