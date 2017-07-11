Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival Unveils Poster of Tenth Edition

A new edition, a new location and, of course, a new poster to really get the ball rolling!

Come October Razor Reel will once again take Bruges by storm with an international lineup keen on celebrating the very best of genre cinema. The tenth anniversary (October 26-31) sees a change in venue (Magdalenastraat 30, 8200 Bruges) to accommodate a larger audience and afford visitors easier access to the festival while keeping the same commitment to quality.

As always, Razor Reel aims to support budding talent in more ways than one and annually asks students to participate in the creation of its campaign image. The poster of the 2017 edition was made by local art school student Barbara Courtens and puts a unique genre spin on the city’s beloved swan (an indelible part of Bruges’ history).

With roughly seven weeks to go until the submission deadline (August 31) there’s still time for talented filmmakers to send in their works. For more details regarding submission, visit the official website. You can also head straight to FilmFreeway.