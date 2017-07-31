Our Favorite Faces Of Charlize Theron

Japan Cuts Coverage Festival Interviews International Reviews Trailers Horror Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
...(this) shouldn't come exactly as a surprise though, for Charlize Theron has proven time and time again to be very versatile, in whatever a role calls for. And not just on the acting front either: she has been the bringer-of-action in several action films, instead of settling for the standard damsell-in-distress (or worse, the damsell-in-this-dress). Even in the lesser films she's in, people tend to agree that she at least was good in them.True words, so she is our focus this week. What is your favorite performance by Charlize Theron? Was she funny, tragic, kick-ass, scary, or all of the above? Chime in, in the comments below!