Our Favorite Faces Of Charlize Theron

...(this) shouldn't come exactly as a surprise though, for Charlize Theron has proven time and time again to be very versatile, in whatever a role calls for. And not just on the acting front either: she has been the bringer-of-action in several action films, instead of settling for the standard damsell-in-distress (or worse, the damsell-in-this-dress). Even in the lesser films she's in, people tend to agree that she at least was good in them.

Last weekend saw the wide US release of David Leitch' cold-war action thriller, starring Charlize Theron. While there is much attention given in the media to the fact that the film features a female action hero, this is hardly a first. Hell, it's not even a first for Charlize Theron.Two years ago we featured her in the weekly quiz we had ongoing back then , and I said this about the media calling her "awesome":True words, so she is our focus this week. What is your favorite performance by Charlize Theron? Was she funny, tragic, kick-ass, scary, or all of the above? Chime in, in the comments below!