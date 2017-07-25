LIFECHANGER: New Shape-Shifting Horror From Justin McConnell Shoots This Fall

Justin McConnell and I spent so much time running around Montreal this past weekend during the festival and co-production market at Fantasia, we barely had time to chat and catch up on his newest project, set to begin production this Fall. McConnell's got a new horror film called Lifechanger in the works and he starts working on it in October.
Keep your eyes peeled for more information as production beginsl. I cannot see us not being on set, as it is being shot right here in Toronto, and Justin and I are buds.
FRONTIÈRES 2017: Companies pact to produce LIFECHANGER Begins Shooting Late-October 2017
Montreal, QC – At the start of Fantasia Film Festival’s latest Frontieres Co-Production Market, multiple companies have joined forces to produce and sell the upcoming horror/thriller LIFECHANGER, written and to be directed by Justin McConnell (Broken Mile, Galaxy of Horrors, Skull World).
Canadian production companies Unstable Ground and Federgreen Entertainment, have partnered with US-distributor Uncork’d Entertainment, and Toronto-based Raven Banner Entertainment, to produce and sell the film worldwide. Uncork’d will handle US distribution, while Raven Banner will release the film in Canada, and represent the film internationally.
McConnell’s script follows “a murderous shape-shifter on a blood-soaked mission to make things right with the woman he loves”.
LIFECHANGER will be produced by Avi Federgreen (One Week, Still Mine) and McConnell. Rounding out the above-the-line team are executive producers Keith Leopard of Uncork’d, Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew Hunt of Raven Banner, and Pasha Patriki of 9 Light Entertainment. Additionally, George Mihalka (My Bloody Valentine), Adam Mason (Hangman, The Devil’s Chair) and Serena Whitney (Mark of Kane, Do You See What I See?) are onboard as consulting producers.
LIFECHANGER begins shooting late-October in Toronto.
