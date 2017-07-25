LIFECHANGER: New Shape-Shifting Horror From Justin McConnell Shoots This Fall

Justin McConnell and I spent so much time running around Montreal this past weekend during the festival and co-production market at Fantasia, we barely had time to chat and catch up on his newest project, set to begin production this Fall. McConnell's got a new horror film called Lifechanger in the works and he starts working on it in October.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information as production beginsl. I cannot see us not being on set, as it is being shot right here in Toronto, and Justin and I are buds.