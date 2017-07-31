LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 8 “Art Of Risking”

Episode 8, “Art Of Risking”, of the LET ME BE FRANK web documentary series, is now available for viewing. Readings by Linda Mac and hip hop musician Tha Archivez. This episode explores Moore's approach to performance, involving risk, vulnerability and self-trust, the difference between traditional theater and direct participatory performance, and how Moore took Richard Schechner’s ideas into the next stage of his life/work, communal intimacy. Episode 8 includes “Hollywood Calls”, the third episode of “How To Handle An Anthropologist” a recurring feature in the Let Me Be Frank series, from the soon-to-be-published book by the same name. Another segment, “How Linda Met Frank”, is narrated by Linda Mac, Moore’s lover and partner in crime for almost 40 years, and producer of the Let Me Be Frank series with Michael LaBash. Also included in Episode 8 is a montage from the years of classic Frank Moore/Linda Mac performances of “I Got You Babe”. Music by Frank Moore, Sander Roscoe Wolff, Vinnie Spit Santino, Frank Moore’s Shaman’s Den Jams, Michael LaBash, Billy Murray Haydon Quartet, and Tha Archivez.



Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.



The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art Of A Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.



Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.



The series is available on Frank’s website at http://frankadelic.com and on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/channels/letmebefrank .

See Episode 8 below!