Jodie Whittaker Revealed as the 13th Doctor

Say what you will about 2017, but by year's end we shall be living in a universe with our first female Doctor.



British thespian Jodie Whittaker, best known for her starring role in ITV's massive hit crime drama Broadchurch, as well as Joe Cornish's smashingly fun alien invasion flick Attack the Block, has been cast as Doctor Who's thirteenth Time Lord.



The big reveal came in a video tease after the Wimbeldon men's finals on the BBC earlier today. You can find that below, but first...



With the 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi and long-time showrunner Steven Moffat both ending their tenures with the 2017 Christmas Special, Whittaker will step in alongside new showrunner, Chris Chibnall, who was the mastermind behind Broadchurch, so yes... as much as my fingers were crossed for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, maybe we all should have seen this one coming.



Whittaker made her feature debut in 2006's Venus, alongside the legendary Peter O'Toole. Since then she's had a varied career in British television and film, including St. Trinian's and one of the most beloved episodes of Black Mirror, "The Entire History of You". Whittaker said in a statement on her new gig: “It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.” And neither can we.