Innovative and Global - The European Short Film Festival in Berlin

The European Short Film Festival 1-4 October 2017 at Babylon

The 9th European Film Festival has remade / remodelled itself into the European Short Film Festival for the second year running, presenting a cutting-edge selection of international independent films every evening from 1-4 October at the Babylon in Berlin-Mitte. ESFF screens brand new narrative short films juxtaposed with short form documentaries and experimental films in guaranteed quality low-budget short film blocks in all formal categories by international as well as European filmmakers.

Actor - writer - producer, Claudine Biswas-Mackenzie manages European Short Film Festival's annual iteration at Kino Babylon, hosting an exciting indie fest which sources work originating from the EU as well as beyond Europe, exhibiting films deemed innovative in scope and operation. The ESFF is in fact the continuation of the event formerly known as the European Film Festival, which ran successfully for nine years, anchoring its final years at the historic Babylon. Selected directors from varying cultural backgrounds, employing myriad modes of cinematic expression find a safe haven to exhibit their work in Berlin, at ESFF. No boundaries in genre or subject matter restrict the exhibition of works, offering a window onto the topical issues of the day thus attracting filmmakers conversant with the arts and sciences. ESFF 2016 was characterised by a highbrow selection of films and that trend looks to certain to prevail.

All ESFF screenings take place for the most part in the widescreen Studio Kino and occasionally in the main 450 person capacity theatre of the Babylon at 8,- euro per screening. All fantastic premières are showcased in English or with English subtitles. As well as a offering plenty of screening opportunities for indie films, ESFF is developing into the European business hub for the low-budget film industry. With an emphasis on showcasing experienced as well as new filmmakers achieving amazing productions on a budget, this genre-bashing programme of films and events combines a commitment to indie filmmaking ideals, distribution and visibility in the European marketplace. Right at the centre of Europe, ESFF aims to give filmmakers global visibility and to meet colleagues and an international Berlin audience attracted to the film scene of this city. Hosting this festival, the Babylon cinema is a cultural institution at the very heart of the theatre, art and nightlife district of Mitte.

ESFF is certain the international Berlin film community will gather once again at the Babylon to network with foreign visitors from all over the world in order to view and premiere new work. The European Short Film Festival, a.k.a. European Film Festival is now in its 2nd - by rights its 11th - year with offices in both London and Berlin. With the aide of the expertise of its qualified staff of media consultants and film professionals working at the very heart of the European film industry, ESFF intends to become one the most vibrant and diverse short film festivals on the market. Programme TBA online in September.