Guillermo del Toro's THE SHAPE OF WATER: First Trailer Dazzles

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
'Nuff said. Official synopsis follows:

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes The Shape of Water - an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963.

In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa's life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.

Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.

The Shape of Water opens in theaters on December 8. Right now, that seems a long time away.

Absorb the trailer below.

Doug Jonesguillermo del toroMichael ShannonMichael StuhlbargOctavia SpencerRichard JenkinsSally Hawkins
  • Yojimbo

    Cool beans.
    Excellent cast, have loved the Jenkins since Six Feet Under.
    MMMMMHHH I wonder what role Doug Jones will be playing? ; )

