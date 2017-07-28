Guanajuato 2017 Dispatch: RUMBLE: THE INDIANS WHO ROCKED THE WORLD, HELLO DESTROYER

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World



Stevie Salas presented this great documentary about the importance of Native Americans for all kinds of music, including blues, rock ’n’ roll and hip hop. The film, which world premiered at this year’s Sundance, takes its title from the song “Rumble" by Link Wray, the brilliant guitarist who influenced the likes of Jimmy Page and Iggy Pop.

Wray is only one of several Native American musicians whose legacy is tackled by the doc; The Band’s Robbie Robertson, Charley Patton, Redbone (recently popularized again by Guardians of the Galaxy), Jimi Hendrix and Salas himself are among the other protagonists. The essence of each one of them is perfectly captured with the help of a collection of original interviews with true royalty: Martin Scorsese, Iggy Pop, Slash, Derek Trucks, Alice in Chains’ Mike Inez and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, to name a few.

By highlighting these Native Americans, Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World naturally becomes a rich history lesson. We go back, for instance, to the origin of black Indians in New Orleans, after the arrival of African slaves; times of repression and pain for the non-whites, who nevertheless changed the culture for good. Rumble is here to make sure nobody forgets that.