Fantasia 2017: Free Tribute Screening of George A. Romero's THE CRAZIES This Friday

The news of George A. Romero's passing was a shock to all in the fantastic cinema community. This Friday the Fantasia International Film Festival will honor the famed director with a free screening of the 4K restoration of his film The Crazies.

This Friday at The Fantasia International Film Festival - A Free Tribute Screening: George A. Romero’s THE CRAZIES (New 4K Restoration) In recognition of George A. Romero’s tragic passing, Fantasia will be presenting a free tribute screening of his under-seen 1973 masterpiece THE CRAZIES, showing in a new 4K restoration courtesy of Arrow Films. Imbued with an urgency that remains topical to this day, THE CRAZIES is a work that showcases all the qualities that made Romero such a vital filmmaker – confrontational social commentary, character-driven tension, dark humour, visceral cinematography and editing and raw, humanist horror contrasted against moments of boundary-pushing shock. This will be the first public showing of Arrow’s recently-completed restoration, slated to be released later this year as part of a home video box set titled “George Romero Between Night and Dawn”, also featuring new restorations of SEASON OF THE WITCH and THERE’S ALWAYS VANILLA.

The screening is at 9:35pm at the De Seve theater. Line up early boys and girls.