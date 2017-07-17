Blood, I Want More Fucking Blood! An Epic Length Trailer For ROBODOC: THE CREATION OF ROBOCOP

The epic sized documentary and oral history of Paul Verhoeven's 'Porno-Violent American Jesus' picture, 1987's Robocop gets an equally epic sized 5 minute trailer.

This project was a KickStarter funded effort from a couple years ago by Dead Mouse Productions and has continually grown in scope over its development process. It appears that the creative team behind it have wrestled all the interviews and multimedia to the ground enough to cut the first trailer, which of course clocks in over five minutes!

Shoot-from-hell anecdotes, political satire, and other topics abound, and I am confident the documentary feature will be touring the festival circuit in short order upon its completion. This retrospective covers the making of RoboCop and its sequels as well as the cultural impact over the last 30 years and has been supported with over 90 of the original cast and crew.

Since I personally chipped in a few shekels to the campaign, I can confidently say, "I'd buy that for a dollar!"