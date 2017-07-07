Antonio Banderas Kicks Ass In New Action Flick Security

So as the direct-to-DVD action movies starring older action movie actors continues with Security, a film that stars Antonio Banderas (Desperado/The Expendables 3) and is being touted as ‘Die Hard in a shopping mall’ and left at that. . Banderas Plays a down on his luck mall security guard, who has to protect a female trial witness from a psychopathic criminal and his gang of soldiers looking to stop her testifying against them.

a former captain in the Special Forces who has seen a lot of action in his time and has been living the civilian life for a year with no prospect of employment. As he was a captain he is passed over for a lot of manual labour jobs but Eddie has a wife and daughter living in another state and no money to go and see them so he is willing to take any job going, and as he ‘forgot’ to tick the box that says he has had his psyche evaluations his sympathetic employment officer lands him a minimum wage job as a night security guard in an out-of-town shopping mall. However, after meeting his colleagues and having a walkabout a terrified young girl bangs on the door and after she is let in a man calling himself Charlie (Ben Kingsley – GHANDI) appears demanding that ‘his daughter’ is let out, prompting Eddie’s old instincts to kick in and a fight to ensue as the few security guards have to protect the girl and their mall against the army of soldiers that appear outside, desperate to get in at any cost.