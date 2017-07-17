A WRINKLE IN TIME Trailer: Faster than Light

Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time was my favourite book as a child. While not a science nerd, I related to lead character Meg's isolation, intelligence, and determination. And with the first trailer, director Ava DuVernay seems to have deftly found the soul of this expansive book and looks to be bringing it to spectacular life.

A young girl (Storm Reid) must rescue her father (Chris Pine), who is trapped millions of light years from Earth, on a planet that is spreading darkness throughout the universe. With her friend and younger brother, she travels across the stars to try to find her father and stop the impending doom.

It's a pretty enviable cast, including those seen in the trailer: Reed, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Andre Holland, and Zach Galifianakis. Luckily, it seems that Disney have had (completely earned) trust in DuVernay, giving her a budget worthy of her talents, and she has not put it waste. Lush in colour and life, the trailer hints at the larger themes of love, destruction, pain, and hope (with a pretty awesome cover of Sweet Dreams). And that almost last moment, of children in the suburbs, all identical in repetition, is exactly how I pictured it when I read it and it gave me chills.

The film is set for release in March of 2018, and I am counting the days. In the meantime, hopefully this is the first of a few trailers.