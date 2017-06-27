TREMORS Series in Works at SyFy, Kevin Bacon Returns to Reprise Character

But the best news is that Kevin Bacon will return to reprise his role from the first film, Valentine McKee. Bacon only ever starred in the first film and did not return for the handful of sequels and straight to video chapters. He would serve as an executive producer in the event that it goes to series.

The TV series would pick up 25 years after the original film left off. The killer Graboid worms that nearly destroyed the small town of Perfection, Nevada 25 years ago are back and the town’s only hope for survival is Valentine McKee (Bacon) who beat them once, but to do it again, he’ll have to overcome age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex. The movie revolved around natives of a the town who have to defend themselves against strange underground creatures that are killing them one by one.

“This is the only character I’ve played that I’ve ever thought about revisiting,” Bacon said. “I just got to thinking, where would this guy end up after 25 years? Andrew Miller has a fantastic take on it and we hope to create a show that will be fun and scary for fans of the movie and folks that have yet to discover it. Let’s kick some Graboid ass!”

“We are so pleased to continue our partnership with Syfy and UCP in reviving this cult classic with none other than Kevin Bacon as Valentine McKee; we look forward to thrilling original fans and new audiences alike,” said Blumhouse founder, Jason Blum.