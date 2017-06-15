THE TRIP TO SPAIN: Coogan And Brydon Nosh On The Official Trailer

Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon and Michael Winterbottom reunite for another culinary excursion through the male psyche and a metric tonne of celebrity impressions with The Trip To Spain - the third installment of what may be the world's least likely big screen franchise ever.

For the unfamiliar, the premise is simple. British comics Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon play slightly exagerrated versions of themselves as they travel to exotic locales (other than the first season where the destination was the not-particularly-exotic north of England) and eat exotic food while shooting the shit and trying to amuse one another. Which sounds like not much to hang the run time on but with performers this strong and a director this able to lead them to areas of surprising depth and honesty amidst the silliness, well, the franchise may be unexpected but the success is well deserved.

So, the duo are off to Spain this time and with the US release drawing nigh a proper trailer has arrived for those whose appetites were whetted by the previous clips. It's all very good fun, check it out below!