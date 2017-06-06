THE PASSING: Gareth Bryn's Dramatic Horror Film Gets a Global Digital Release This Month

If you have been left wondering when you would be able to see the first ever Welsh language genre film, Gareth Bryn's dramatic horror flim The Passing, your long wait is about to end. Global Digital Releasing announced today they will release Bryn's film on multiple digital platforms worldwide on June 13th.

To celebrate the release two clips from the film were released today. We have also included the original trailer from some time ago. GDR promisese there will be a new poster and trailer leading up to the release. While you are at it you may also want to read Pierce's review when The Passing played at Fantastic Fest back in 2015. You will find the link for that review below.