THE PASSING: Gareth Bryn's Dramatic Horror Film Gets a Global Digital Release This Month

If you have been left wondering when you would be able to see the first ever Welsh language genre film, Gareth Bryn's dramatic horror flim The Passing, your long wait is about to end. Global Digital Releasing announced today they will release Bryn's film on multiple digital platforms worldwide on June 13th.
To celebrate the release two clips from the film were released today. We have also included the original trailer from some time ago. GDR promisese there will be a new poster and trailer leading up to the release. While you are at it you may also want to read Pierce's review when The Passing played at Fantastic Fest back in 2015. You will find the link for that review below.
LOS ANGELES, CA. (June 6, 2017) - Global Digital Releasing has set a distribution date for the award winning Welsh Drama, THE PASSING. The release will go worldwide, across multiple digital and VOD platforms, this Tuesday, June 13.
The film, which was acquired for North American distribution by XYZ Films, revolves around two young lovers (Annes Elwy & Dyfan Dwyfor). They crash their car into a ravine, in the remote mountains of Wales. Dragged from the river by a mysterious figure known as Stanley (Mark Lewis Jones), they are taken to a ramshackle farm; it is a place untouched by time. As events unfold, we learn the explosive truth about the young couple's past. More unsettling, viewers will discover the ghostly truth about Stanley and the tragedy of the valley, he once called home.
The film was written by Ed Talfan and directed by Gareth Bryn. In addition to winning three 2016 BAFTA Cymru awards (Best Actor: Mark Lewis Jones, Best Writer: Ed Talfan and Best Production Design: Tim Dickel), the film also won the Univercine Jury Award in the Nantes British Film Festival. Also, it was nominated for Best Debut Screenplay in the British Independent Film Awards 2016.
The film has also been critically acclaimed. The Hollywood Reporter stated: “Bryn's quiet confidence earns him a place on filmmakers to watch lists.” The Guardian mentioned the characters: “writer Ed Talfan and director Gareth Bryn find in their characters’ apparent isolation something simultaneously beautiful, terrifying and sad.”
The film will be available in North America and across the globe on major platforms. Platforms include: iTunes, Amazon Instant, Seed & Spark, Google Play, Sony PSN, X-Box Live, Vudu, Vimeo on Demand, Steam, Roku, Crackle, Hoopla and Tubi TV. A Cable VOD release date is coming soon. As well, the official poster and trailer will debut just prior to the film’s release. But, the distributor has provided several stills and two exclusive clips titled: “Transgressions” and “Not Alone”. Both items can be found here!