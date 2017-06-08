Student Filmmakers Apply Now for FREE Access to Los Angeles ScriptFest Event; Deadline June 16, 2017

If you're a high school or college student interested in filmmaking or screenwriting -- then keep reading.

The highly-respected ScriptFest and The Great American PitchFest has announced their Student Filmmaker Initiative.

The program will sponsor FREE access for up to 50 student filmmakers at their upcoming 14th annual event in Los Angeles on June 23-25, 2017. The deadline to apply online is June 16th at: http://scriptfest.com/home/student-filmmakers

Selected Student Applicants from around the world will receive training opportunities and networking through the receipt of a complimentary Bronze pass. The program is interested in helping young talents develop as writers and filmmakers who aspire to work in the entertainment industry.

The upcoming event in Los Angeles is the largest event of its kind, specifically for screenwriters, and anyone can attend. This year’s event will address the issue: ‘How do we, as writers, effect change in the world to make it a better place’.

The event's special guest list always reads like a who's who in the industry and this year is no exception. Some of the notables to include: Oscar-winning writer Dustin Lance Black; Oscar nominated and Emmy winning Steve Oedekerk; and industry leader Katharine ‘Kat’ Kramer.



In addition to the conference, more than 120 top industry agents, managers, and production companies will hear pitches from new writers around the world at the Great American PitchFest, an event presented by ScriptFest.

The annual event will be held June 23-25, 2017 at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Hotel & Convention Center (2500 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505).



For more information: www.scriptfest.com