SHALLOW WATER: Sandy Collora Returns with Creature Feature

Sandy Collora first made a name for himself when his fan film Batman: Dead End was released way back in 2003. Since then, Collora has worked mostly on his own, self-producing impressive independent genre fare including the sci-fi film Hunter Prey and now the creature feature Shallow Water.

Shallow Water clocks in at a whopping 18 minutes, which seems to fly in the face of the popular sentiment that shorter is always better for films distributed online. While I'm not sure the content supports the lengthy run time, I do recommend saving this one to play on a big screen when you have the time to spare as it features some stunning jungle cinematography and practical effects work that will please fans of classic monster fare like Humanoids fFom the Deep.

Synopsis: A group of adventurers arrive at a fabled fishing spot in Mexico only to realize that they are being hunted by a creature that lurks in the dark, shallow waters and that help will not be arriving any time soon.