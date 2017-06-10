Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma Film To Release On 4th August

Imtiaz Ali movie with stars Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma was initially scheduled to release on 11th of August and Akshay Kumar shifted his social drama Toilet Ek Prem Katha on the same day of Imtiaz Ali movie, And now SRK denied the clash and rescheduled his film on 4th of August.Another biggest clash of 2017 has canceled after Tiger Zinda Hai Vs Sanjay Dutt Biopic. Ranbir Kapoor’s most awaited biographical drama on the life of Sanjay Dutt’s shifted on 30th March 2018. The promising filmmaker Imtiaz Ali first collaboration with Badshah of Bollywood was in limelight for a long time and title Jab Harry Met Sejall finalized on 8th of June. This is the third film of leading Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Shahrukh Khan and they are collaborating for the fourth time in Anand L Rai’s next untitled movie.

Shahrukh and Anushka chemistry are looking interesting in two posters. Dashing gentleman Shahrukh Khan is making happy to her love Anushka Sharma in eye-catching posters. After Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will be paired in Anand L Rai’s next film where Shahrukh Khan is playing the role of dwarf and Anushka Sharma to play a mentally challenged character in the film.