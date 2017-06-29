Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage All News Weird Videos Dramas Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

Run For Your Lives! There's A FIRE IN CARDBOARD CITY!

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
About to screen in selection at the New Zealand International Film Festival a trailer has arrived for Phil Brough's fantastically titled - and fantastically fun - Fire In Cardboard City. In which, yep, a city made entirely of cardboard catches on fire.

Fighting a fire in Cardboard City is always going to be challenging, but some more thought needs to go into this response.

A teaser for this one has freshly arrived online and it pretty perfectly captures exactly what you would hope this film would be. Check it out below.

