New York Asian 2017: Full Lineup Announced, BAD GENIUS Opens, THE VILLAINESS Closes

The 16th edition of the New York Asian Film Festival will be held from June 30 to July 16. The full lineup has been announced, and as usual it's packed full with tasty titles.

Here's a bit of introductory verbiage, courtesy of an official press release:

Opening Gala is the International Premiere of Thai high school thriller Bad Genius, Centerpiece Gala is the North American Premiere of slow-burning Fiipino thriller Birdshot, and Closing Gala is the U.S. Premiere of Jung Byung-gil's revenge thriller The Villainess.

Just shy of 60 films, the festival features a 20th Anniversary Hong Kong Panorama with an eye on emerging talent, a focus on LGBTQ films, Nikkatsu's Roman Porno Reboot Project, and spotlights on the cinemas of mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia

Plus the brand new NYAFF Main Competition featuring seven diverse films by first- and second-time directors receiving their North American Premiere

Festival honorees include Star Asia Lifetime Achievement awardee Tony Leung Ka-fai (Hong Kong), Star Asia Award recipient Gang Dong-won (South Korea), and Screen International Rising Star Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (Thailand).

Other prominent guests will include director Lawrence Lau and actress Carrie Ng (Hong Kong), Korean actress Han Ye-ri, Korean-Chinese director Zhang Lu, and more.

