New DEATH NOTE Trailer: You're Going to Get Yours

Boy, I hope this is good.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Death Note is heading to Netflix on August 25. The English-language version has the following official description: "Intoxicated by the power of a supernatural notebook, a young man begins killing those he deems unworthy of life."

That is what is promised, and that is what's delivered in the first full trailer, which you can watch below. I've enjoyed Adam Wingard's directing work in the past, especially The Guest, You're Next and A Horrible Way to Die, and though I didn't care for Blair Witch, I remain optimistic about his vision for the movie version of the Japanese manga.

