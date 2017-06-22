MARSHALL Trailer Transforms Social Justice into a Modern Thriller

A biographical movie about the early days of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice? Ho-hum, not for me. Or so I thought until I watched this galvanizing trailer for Marshall.

Chadwick Boseman, who will soon be known primarily as Black Panther, plays the titular character, surrounded by the likes of Sterling K. Brown, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and James Cromwell. Here's the official synopsis:

Long before he sat on the United States Supreme Court or claimed victory in Brown v. Board of Education, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) was a young rabble-rousing attorney for the NAACP.

The new motion picture, Marshall, is the true story of his greatest challenge in those early days - a fight he fought alongside attorney Sam Friedman (Josh Gad), a young lawyer with no experience in criminal law: the case of black chauffeur Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), accused by his white employer, Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson), of sexual assault and attempted murder.

Reginald Hudlin directed; this is his first feature in more than 10 years -- he's been quite busy helming episodic television shows -- and this trailer looks stylish and meaningful. Check it out below.

Marshall is set for U.S. theatrical release on October 13.