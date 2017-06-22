Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany in STRONGER: Watch First Trailer

Hollywood's first attempt to dramatize the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Patriots Day, did not turn out so well in the eyes of local resident -- and our associate editor --

Michele "Izzy" Galgana. (Read her complete article as to why.) Will the next do any better?

Stronger tightens its focus to tell the true story of one victim, played by Jake Gyllenhall, with Tatiana Maslany as his ex-girlfriend. David Gordon Green directed. The official synopsis supplies context:

Stronger is the inspiring true story of Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become the symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Jeff, a 27-year-old, working-class Boston man who was at the marathon to try and win back his ex-girlfriend Erin (Tatiana Maslany). Waiting for her at the finish line when the blast occurs, he loses both his legs in the attack.

After regaining consciousness in the hospital, Jeff is able to help law enforcement identify one of the bombers, but his own battle has just begun. He tackles months of physical and emotional rehabilitation with the unwavering support of Erin and his family.

It is Jeff's deeply personal account of the heroic journey that tests a family's bond, defines a community's pride and inspires his inner courage to overcome devastating adversity. Filled with raw emotion, humanity and humor, Stronger is the inspirational real-life story of the man who became the living embodiment of "Boston Strong."

Gyllenhaal is on a terrific string of good performances, and it should be good to see Maslany in something not Orphan Black. As for director Green, his indie films have been quite excellent, though his last studio production, Our Brand Is Crisis, did not turn out so well.

Watch the first trailer below. Does it overcome or transcend the normal stereotypes of "inspirational" films? We'll see where Stronger falls on the ledger when it's released in theaters on September 22.

