Hey, Toronto! Win Passes To An Advance Screening Of IT COMES AT NIGHT

Hey, Toronto! Mongrel Media will be hosting a special advanced screening of acclaimed chiller It Comes At Night on June 8th and five lucky Screen Anarchy winners will win double passes to be there.

Imagine the end of the world. Now imagine something worse. Award-winning filmmaker Trey Edward Shults follows his breakout debut KRISHA with the psychological horror-thriller IT COMES AT NIGHT, centering on a teenaged boy (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) as he grapples with mounting terrors — external and otherwise — in the aftermath of an unnamed cataclysm. Secure within a desolate home with his vigilant, protective and heavily armed parents (Joel Edgerton and Carmen Ejogo), 17-year-old Travis navigates fear, grief and paranoia amid scarce resources as a desperate young couple (Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough), with their own child, seeks refuge in his family home. Despite the best intentions of both families, panic and mistrust boil over as the horrors of the outside world creep ever closer. But they are nothing compared to the horrors within, where Travis discovers that his father’s commitment to protecting the family may cost him his soul.

You want your chance to win? Simple enough. Just retweet our tweet about this contest or like and comment on our post about it on Facebook. Winners will be drawn at random Friday! Good luck!