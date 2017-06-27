Have Your Say: What's The Worst Tagline You've Ever Seen?

You know how it goes: you're strolling through the city, or you're waiting for public transportation... either way you're with friends, family or colleagues, and the conversation shifts to the huge movie poster you all just walked past. This happened to me this weekend, and the poster's movie was Christopher Nolan's upcoming war dramaAnd what were we discussing? The tagline. As seen above, the otherwise perfectly serviceableposter sports the following tagline: "The Event That Shaped Our World". And the discussion quickly became hilarious.Chaos theory came up, which states the huge effects even the flapping of a butterfly's wings have on the entire world (and indeed universe) some time later. Literally every single event shapes our world, making the tagline a distinct non-statement.Also, an "event"? Can you be any less descriptive when talking about the huge, grueling and terrifying evacuation which took place in Dunkirk at the start of the second World War? Even a simple "Try To Get Out" would be better.I was tempted to have this article be about trying to find a better tagline for, but I don't like poking fun at the publishers and marketeers, especially because I don't know the perimeters they had to work within. For all I know their hands and feet were tied with a multitude of rules, like "Don't make it too depressing", "Don't mention it's not about a battle we won", "Make sure people know it's about something huge but don't tell them what". Stuff like that.It's a bit of a shame though because I do really like that poster, and now the only talk we had was about a tagline which was rather "meh..."And it is not even the worst tagline ever, I mean I can easily think of some total clunkers...Now THERE is a fun question-of-the-week: what is the worst tagline on a movie poster you've ever seen?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!