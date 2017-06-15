Frontières@Fantasia: Second Wave Announced. Making The Move to Feature Length And a Focus on Female-Driven Projects in Canada.

As the Fantasia Film Festival gets ready to roll out it's twenty-first edition so does the Frontières co-production prepare for it's ninth edition. We announced the first wave of titles the other week and quick on its heels has the second wave come.

A quick survey of the second group of ten directors in this wave reveal lot of the directors below are looking to make the transition from the short film format or away from television work to make their feature films.

We have also been informed that though we will not have the project descriptions until the market begins that this second wave of projects are very horror-heavy and dark. I do know a fair bit about L Gustavo Cooper's project The Home so I know what great films have influenced that project as it has developed from the proof of concept we have written about for a while (which you will also find on Shudder now - PLUG!). Yes, I am well aware there may be a bias there.

Also note that there will be the Directed by Women: Pitch & Networking Session, which I am eager to find out more about and will cover while at the festival this year. The session features seven upcoming projects from female writers and directors from here in Canada. Awesome!

So there is lots to cover at the Frontières co-production market this year. Stay tuned.