Call for Entries: Four Seasons Film Festival London 2018

Four Seasons Film Festival 2018 – Invitation to Entry

There’s a new cultural festival coming to London in 2018, bringing together the latest creative talent in film, music, art and photography with submissions now open for the inaugural Four Seasons Film Festival.

Launched by passionate film lovers Holmlands and Green Owl Films, the festival will be held at London’s historic Cadogan Hall, in Sloane Square, providing an audience of up 7000 people over the weekend of 3rd and 4th February 2018.

Four Seasons Film Festival aims to showcase the full spectrum of human emotion in a series of eight groundbreaking and inspiring feature films that exemplify the moods of the annual seasons. The feature films will be complimented by the presentation of eight short films, with live music performances, art and photographic exhibitions held in the atrium over the whole weekend.

The films will be categorised into spring, summer, autumn and winter themed screenings, with two features and two shorts screened per category. Awards are available for each category, with eight festival awards in total.

Early submissions discounts are available via our submission platform, FilmFreeWay until 30th June, with final submission entries closing on September 30th 2017.

For full details and terms and conditions visit www.fourseasonsfilmfestival.com. To keep up to date with the latest updates join our Facebook event page here and join the conversation online using the hashtag #FourSeasonsFilmFest across all channels.

Any questions or to join our mailing list, get in touch here.

We look forward to receiving your entries!

https://vimeo.com/215414534