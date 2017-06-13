Festival Watch: Mayhem Film Festival, Looking For Short Films And Early Bird Passes on Sale

If I lived back in my native land of England then the Mayhem Film Festival would surely have become a stop on my annual cinematic pilgrimage around the country. Perfectly timed as a lead in to the Halloween season in October the festival is announcing that the Early Bird Passes are now on sale.
Mayhem Film Festival open call for short films and launch Early Bird passesEarly Bird passes are now on sale for Mayhem Film Festival 2017, which will take place at Broadway, Nottingham on 12-15 October.Early Bird passes allow access to the full festival, including all films and special events. The passes are available for a limited period of time for just £65 for four days of exciting previews, special guests and events, showcasing the best horror, sci-fi and cult features and shorts from around the world. To purchase an Early Bird pass, please visit http://www.mayhemfilmfestival.com/tickets or contact the Broadway box office on 0115 952 6611.Mayhem are also now on the look-out for short films for the ever popular ‘Scary Shorts’ section of their programme. Mayhem originally started as a single compilation of short films, and the ‘Scary Shorts’ remains the most loved and one of the most popular screenings in the festival’s schedule. There is no fee for submissions, and programmers for the festival are accepting local, national and international entries.Filmmakers can submit their entry for free until midnight on Friday 18 August. To submit your short film, please email Melissa Gueneau at mayhemfilmfest@gmail.comMayhem Film Festival will take place at Broadway, Nottingham on 12-15 October 2017 and more news will be revealed over the summer about this year’s edition. For more information, please visit www.mayhemfilmfestival.com.