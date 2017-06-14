Exclusive Clip: Joe McClean's THE DRAMA CLUB Now Available on VOD

Joe McClean's film, The Drama Club, was made available on VOD yesterday from Leomark Studios. ScreenAnarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you per chance it entice you to check out the drama for yourself. We have also included the trailer below.

It’s been twenty years since they met in their high school drama club, but the teenage romances, egos, and quarrels are lying just beneath the surface waiting to prove themselves once again. Touching on topics from male/female double standards, to politics, to LGBTQ and race relations, the group grows more this weekend than in the last two decades. In a twisted maze of ex-lovers, old grudges, and new spouses, the friends are thrown down a rabbit hole of alcohol-fueled bad decisions.