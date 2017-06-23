Early Submission Call - Four Seasons Film Festival

NYAFF Coverage Indie Interviews Festival Features Indie Reviews Indie News How ScreenAnarchy Works
Holmlands is proud to launch the Four Seasons Film Festival in partnership with Green Owl Films; in a celebration of independent film, music, art and photography.

February 2018 will see our first ever film festival held at the historic Cadogan Hall in Central London, in a weekend that aims to showcase the full spectrum of human emotion in a series of groundbreaking and inspiring feature films that exemplify the moods of the annual seasons. 

 

Spring: films about new beginnings, hope, freedom

Summer: films about joy, celebration, empowerment

Autumn: films about change, transition, difference

Winter: films about real life, truth, factual 

 

Early Submission Deadline 30th June

The early submission deadline is looming so act now and get a discounted submission fee.

Submit you films here through film freeway - https://t.co/56GYSJCqX4

 

Selected spring and summer submissions will be screened on Saturday 3rd February 2018, with selected autumn and winter submissions screened on Sunday 4th February 2018. 

 

Feature films will be complimented by the presentation of a selection of short films, with live music performances, art and photographic exhibitions held in the atrium over the whole weekend. 

 

Our aim is to provide a platform for film makers and artists to showcase their work in a unique and engaging festival that offers guests a first class cultural experience to all who attend.

 

Submissions for film makers, performers, artists and photographers are now open. Tickets will go on sale to the public from Monday 6th November.

 

https://www.fourseasonsfilmfestival.com

Four Seasons Film Festival 2018 from Holmlands on Vimeo.

