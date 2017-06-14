DADDY Trailer: Arjun Rampal Rules The Mumbai Underworld In Ashim Ahluwalia's Latest

One of my most anticipated films of 2017 just got even more exciting.

Yesterday the trailer dropped for Ashim Ahluwalia's Daddy, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed Miss Lovely from 2012. Daddy is the true life story of Arun Gawli, Mumbai gangster-turned-politician who now sits in jail after having been convicted as part of a conspiracy that led to the death of a leader of the Shiv Sena Hindu nationalist political group.

I went through a bit more of the story in a previous post featuring the initial teaser for the film, which you can find here: MISS LOVELY'S Ashim Ahluwalia Returns With DADDY Trailer

Daddy's release timeframe has been somewhat up in the air due to a number of factors, including the fact that the Gawli family has been involved in the adaptation of the main characters story. However, it looks as though the film is now set to release in India on July 21st. I was kind of hoping that the film would make its way through the festival circuit before that happened, but the lead actor/producer, Arjun Rampal, is a big name star, and I'm sure the producers are eager to capitalize on his popularity in India. I'm not sure how this will affect international release plans, but I'm hoping it'll find it's way out of the Indian expat cinema ghetto and onto some festival screens at some point.

In any case, where the one minute teaser gave us a taste of something really gritty, this new trailer fleshes out what we can expect from the film when it finally makes landfall. More action, more drama, and what could be a career definining performance from Rampal, who has fallen out of the public eye a bit over the last few years. I'm extremely excited about this one, and the fact that it may only be a few more weeks before I can smash it into my eyeballs makes me giddy with excitement.

Take a look below at the new trailer for Daddy, opening on July 21st.