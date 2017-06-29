Blomkamp Enters The FIREBASE With Latest Short Film

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp returns with the second short film from his new Oats Sudio released for free online. And after the alien invasion story of his first Oats effort, Blomkamp this time turns to the past with a story set in the midst of the Vietnam War with mysterious forces at play deep in the deserts.

Once again the scale here is truly remarkable - this is a freely released short film featuring helicopter work and extensive visual effects of both the practical and digital variety - and while I prefer the story of the first released short (Rakka) to the script here the visual talent of its creator is on obvious display. Check it out below!