BLACK PANTHER Teaser Trailer: "It is Hard for a Good Man to be a King"

Those anticipating the February 2018 release of Ryan Coogler's Black Panther should be happy to see that Marvel has released the teaser trailer to the Chadwick Boseman starring super hero flick.



We've become inundated with this sub-genre of mainstream cinema to such an extent at this point in time that I won't dispense with much commentary on this one. Except to say when considering Western history and the current cultural and political climate, there is imagery in this trailer that I find to be stunning, indeed powerful, and quite moving. Have a watch for yourself. And if so inclined, comment below.