Attention Filmmakers! Submit to Trieste Science+Fiction Film Festival

Calling all filmmakers with new science fiction, horror, and fantasy films, feature and short! Italy's premiere genre film festival will be taking place in Trieste, October 31st - November 5th, and they want your films.

I was honoured to serve on the Asteroide Award jury last year (which was given to the wonderful US indie film Embers); and even more lucky to be able to see so many amazing films. Not only is Trieste a great city to visit, but the festival brings together a great local, national and international community of filmmakers to talk about film trends and industry, as well as having some amazing fans to enjoy the films.

Full details are in the press release below. So get your films ready and submit away!

The 17th edition of Trieste Science+Fiction Festival will take place from October 31st to November 5th 2017 in Trieste (Italy). The event has been announced at the Cannes Film Festival, during the annual general meeting of the European Fantastic Film Festivals Federation, a network of which the Festival is the official Italian member.

The six-day event will feature national and international premieres of the best science fiction, horror and fantasy productions. Three competitive sections are hosted by the Festival: the international competition for the Asteroide Award, which is reserved to emerging directors; and the two European competitions for the best fantastic feature and short film, which award the Méliès d’Argent, organised in cooperation with the European Fantastic Film Festivals Federation.

Spazio Italia, a non-competitive section, is devoted to Italian fantastic filmmakers, whereas Sci-Fi Classix hosts the masterpieces of science fiction in newly restored editions.



Not to be missed, the special events devoted to science and literature: the Futurology Meetings, organised in cooperation with the most notable scientific institutions of the area, the Silver Urania Life Achievement Award – in cooperation with the renown magazine Urania – which is assigned every year to a high standing personality from the world of science fiction, and the 2nd edition of the Fantastic Film Forum for the professionals of the field.

The selections for the competitive sections are now open. Regulations and entry forms for the 2017 edition are available at the festival website: www.sciencefictionfestival.org