AMERICAN MUMMY Giveaway: Watch The Red Band Trailer, Enter Our Blu-ray Contest

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Charles Pinion's indie horror flick American Mummy is now available on Blu-ray through Wild Eye Releasing. ScreenAnarchy has three (3) copies to give away to our readers in the U.S. and we are also premiering the Red Band Trailer for this devilish little flick which features limb chopping and a fair amount of blood. 
 
A graduate student on an archaeological dig in a desert performs a ritual on a mummy wearing a fearsome mask, awakening the blood-hungry spirit of Tezcalipoca, Lord of the Smoking Mirror.
 
To enter the contest all you have to do is answer our skill testing question and send your answer to us via e-mail. Ready? 
 
Turns out, Tezcalipoca was a real Aztec god. What animal was sacred to him? 
 
When you have your answer (literally the first thing I found when I googled Tezcalipoca) e-mail us here with your answer
 
All qualifying entrants will be entered into the random draw. You have until midnight PST this Sunday, June 4th to enter. Good luck! 
 
Charles PinionGreg SalmanSuziey BlockAidan BristowAaron BurtEsther CanataHorror
