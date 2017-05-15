Watch Trippy Relationship Comedy MAGIC MUSHROOMS

Award winning Canadian writer-director Sean Wainsteim took a turn on the festival circuit this past year with his latest short film, a quirky romantic genre bender titled Magic Mushrooms. Yes, the titular mushrooms do factor in and yes, it is quite good.

When an awkward teenage boy and his crush magically switch bodies after taking mushrooms, the boy discovers that attraction is more complicated than he thought.

With the festival run now wrapped up the funding body behind the short has posted it online for your viewing pleasure and it's a very worthwhile way to spend eight minutes of your day. Check it out below.