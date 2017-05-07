Watch the Trailer For I WILL TREASURE YOUR FRIENDSHIP: Obsessed With Fame

I Will Treasure Your Friendship is a short film that tells the story of Rayson Light, a YouTube singer obsessed with fame, who Photoshops himself into the lives of celebrities and Australian murder victim Anita Cobby.

“This story began in Potts Point where, three years ago, I noticed a small paper advertisement stuck to a shop window in Llankelly Place that read ‘I knew Elvis, go to my YouTube Channel to see’. This is where the story begins,” said director Lucy Knox. “We originally thought we were making a film about an Elvis fan, who had some kind of connection to Elvis. I couldn’t have expected that this story would evolve to be something much more interesting. After spending time with Ray each weekend he really opened up. We got to visit a secretive religious group, and learn about Rayson’s connection to Anita Cobby, and Elvis.”

The film was the Festival Director’s Pick at the Byron Bay Film International Festival and the Opening Night Film of the New Zealand’s Arohanui Film Festival.