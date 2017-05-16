Hot Docs Coverage Movie Posters Weird Reviews Fantasy Movies Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES: Big Scale Action in Third And Final Trailer

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The third and final trailer for Matt Reeves' War for the Planet of the Apes came out today. You will find it below.
 
It promises epic battle scenes as two spieces on the brink of extinction fight for their lives. Andy Serkis returns as Caesar and Woody Harrelson is his foe as the Colonel. 
 
After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own quest to avenge his kind.
 
As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in a battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.
 
War for the Planet of the Apes opens in cinemas on July 14th. 
 
