Up Next From TURBO KID's RKSS, Serial Killer Flick SUMMER OF '84

If you have been wondering what those fine folks of RKSS, the truly mad creators of Turbo Kid, are up to next, fear not. News came out yesterday that François Simard, Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell will be directing a new horror thriller called Summer of '84 for Gunpowder & Sky (fomerly FilmBuff) and Brightlight Pictures.

Growing up on a quiet cul-de-sac in Ipswich, Massachusetts, Davey’s desperate to believe there’s more to life than what he sees from his bedroom window. For him, every tabloid cover is a peek into the world as it really is, as it really must be past the borders of the humdrum neighborhood where he and his best friends Eats, Farraday and Woody have grown up. Sure they spend their summers playing nighttime flashlight tag (“Manhunt”), riding their BMX bikes all over town, and spying on the hot, sometimes topless chick next door, Nikki... but Davey thirsts for more. As their investigation heats up, Davey and his best buds soon discover Mr. Mackey is onto them and their suspicions quickly become all too real.

RKSS will be directing a screenplay by writing partners Matt Leslie and Stephen J. Smith. According to the press release their screenplay was featured on the 2016 ‘Blood List’ selection of the best dark genre screenplays voted on by industry professionals.

“How could we not bet on a writer associated with Straight Outta Compton and the directors of Turbo Kid to tell a twisted tale about a peaceful community where a serial killer threatens to shatter the suburban dream,” said Van Toffler, CEO and co-founder of Gunpowder & Sky. “It’s a bold, unexpected story told by breakthrough filmmakers, and it’s exactly the kind of novel film we want to make at Gunpowder & Sky.” “Summer of ‘84 taps into the curiosity we all had as kids about what goes on behind closed doors,” said co-writer Smith. Co-producer and co-writer Leslie added, “While writing, we tried to evoke the feeling of a genuine 80s film - but give it a contemporary twist. We hope audiences find Summer of ‘84 dangerous and haunting, as well as nostalgic and sincere.” Added RKSS (Roadkill Superstar): “We were passionate about Summer of ’84 since the very first pitch. Our team fell in love with the script and felt like it was written just for us. There was no doubt in our mind that we needed to get attached to this amazing project and work with the talented writers who imagined it all.” “Everyone at Brightlight Pictures is ecstatic to be working with the brilliant team at Gunpowder & Sky to bring Matt and Stephen’s bold and thrilling script to life,” said Shawn Williamson, CEO of Brightlight Pictures and who is producing with Jameson Parker. “As soon as I read the script I knew Brightlight had to be a part of this film, and who better to direct it than the masterminds behind Turbo Kid - Roadkill Superstar!"

It sounds like RKSS is turning away from their usual blend of slapstick humor and copious gore and are taking on a serious project. Either way we are happy that the RKSS team is back in action and we cannot wait to bring more news from the production as it begins in July, aiming for a year end release!