THE MERCILESS: Watch The Trailer For The Cannes Selected Korean Crime Thriller

Director Byung Sung-hyun is on his way to Cannes with latest effort, The Merciless, in the official midnight selection. And given the general strength of Korean crime thrillers over the past decades expectations are rather high. Should they be? The film's international trailer says yes.

Jae-ho, who aims to become the number one in a crime organization, builds up trust with Hyun-su, an ambitious newbie in prison. When they try to take over the organization after their release their ulterior motives start to emerge.

Sul Kyung-gu and Yim Si-wan star and the trailer promises exactly the sort of slick, hyper stylized action we've come to expect from Koren crime cinema. Check it out below!