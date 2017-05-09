The Forever Woods trailer: post-apocalyptic short film that's destroying film festivals world-wide

The trailer for the short film The Forever Woods was just released and it's beautiful, lyrical and just plain cool! The short's had national and international success at film festivals in NY, LA, Hollywood, Ibiza, the Amazons and everything in between. The film shows the end-of-the-world as seen through the eyes of a 12 year old girl. Part Terence Malick, J.J. Abrahams with a dash of Romero thrown in, the trailer highlights the relationship between the young protaganist and her uncle against the backdrop of a civilization falling apart. Looking forward to the film and possible feature!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sar1YqD3j6M