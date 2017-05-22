TABULA RASA: Watch The Trailer For a Psychological Thriller TV Series From Director of CUB

Watch the pretty amazing trailer for a new Dutch language television series, Tabula Rasa, directed by Kaat Beels and Jonas Govaerts, director of the Belgian horror flick Cub.

Tabula Rasa is a psychological thriller about Mie, a young woman with amnesia who is locked up in a secure psychiatric hospital. Mie is visited by Detective Inspector Wolkers who claims she was the last person seen with the vanished Thomas Spectre. As a witness and prime suspect, she appears to be the sole key in this mysterious disappearance. Mie can’t be released from the hospital until Thomas is found.

In order to solve the puzzle and find Thomas, Mie has to reconstruct her lost memories and find her way back through the dark labyrinth of her recent past. The more she remembers, the more she starts to mistrust not only the people around her but also…herself.

Are these new memories real or mere figments of her imagination in a desperate attempt to fill in the blanks?