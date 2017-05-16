SLAUGHTERHOUSE RULEZ: Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Return to The Comedy-Horror Genre as Producers

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, stars of the Three Flavors Coronetto Trilogy directed by Edgar Wright, have formed their own film and television production banner, Stolen Picture. With their new production company they will look to make projects geared for a global audience. Their first project, Slaughterhouse Rulez, will mark the duo's return to the comedy horror genre, a genre by which they cemented their reputation as leaders in the field.

Slaughterhouse Rulez is set in an elite boarding school – Welcome to Slaughterhouse – where boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness and they're about to meet their match. The story's hero, Don Wallace, is a wide-eyed new boy from a modest background forced to navigate a baffling new world of arcane rules and rituals, presided by sadistic sixth formers. Matters of status are aggressively enforced and conversation with school goddess Clemsie, are strictly forbidden. But this ancient and ordered world is about to be shaken to its foundations – literally – when a controversial frack site on prize school woodland causes seismic tremors, a mysterious sinkhole and an unspeakable horror is unleashed. Soon a new pecking order will be established as pupils, teachers and the school matron become locked in a bloody battle for survival.

Pegg and Frost will executive produce the flick that will be directed by Crispian Mills (A Fantastic Fear of Everything) based on a script he co-wrote with Henry Fitzherbert. Sony Pictures is backing the title.